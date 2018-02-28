Ad spending in Hungary rises almost 12% in 2017

MTI – Econews

Spending on advertising in Hungary rose 11.5% to HUF 241 billion last year, the Hungarian Advertising Association (MRSZ) said on Wednesday, as reported by state news agency MTI. Spending on ads both online and in the printed media, as well as outdoor ads and direct marketing, all saw double-digit growth.

Spending on online ads was up 16.4% at HUF 76.8 bln, while spending on television ads rose 7.5% to HUF 60.2 bln. Ad spending in the printed media was up 18.5% at HUF 38.3 bln.

Spending on direct marketing increased 13.9% to HUF 18.6 bln. Spending on ambient advertising edged up 2% to HUF 2.8 bln, while spending on radio ads was up 4.2% at nearly HUF 10 bln and spending on cinemas ads increased 4% to HUF 2.5 bln.

Spending on outdoor advertising was up 13.88% at HUF 18.64 bln.

MRSZ President Zsolt Urbán said state spending on advertising came to more than HUF 40 bln last year.