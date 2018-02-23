AccorHotels revenues rise 15% in 2017

MTI – Econews

French multinational hotel group AccorHotels posted revenues of more than HUF 25.8 billion in Hungary in 2017, up 15.4% from a year earlier, Luc Gesvret, CEO of the companyʼs Hungarian unit, was cited as saying on Friday by state news wire MTI.

The group operates 18 hotels in various categories in Hungary, and employs 1,000 people. Occupancy at AccorHotels units in Hungary rose to 76% in 2017, up from 73.8% in 2016.

Revenue per available room at the groupʼs Hungarian hotels rose 14.3% to HUF 14,940, mainly due to higher average prices. The net room rate climbed 10.9% to HUF 19,650.

Gesvret said the company projects a similar dynamic revenue increase this year, having spent EUR 35 million on hotel developments over the past two years including those ongoing.