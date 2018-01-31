Accenture expands business in Hungary

BBJ

After hiring an additional 150 employees in Hungary last year, the local unit of global professional services firm Accenture is looking at hiring a further 200 in 2018. In addition, it is expanding its Accenture Technology Services and Accenture Digital capabilities in Hungary via the new Accenture Advanced Technology Center in Budapest.

Accenture is expanding its local footprint in Hungary, following the opening of a new location in Budapest in November 2016, its second location in the country, and the creation of new job opportunities for an additional 200 people over the next 12 months, a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal reveals.

Recruiting efforts are focusing on university graduates and local professionals, contributing to Accentureʼs global goal of a gender-balanced workforce, with 50% women and 50% men by 2025.

Accenture currently employs approximately 350 professionals in Hungary located at two offices in Budapest, delivering services and solutions in consulting, digital, technology and operations, with a focus mainly in Europe.

From its Hauszmann utca location, Accentureʼs Digital Industry X.0 practice is working on industrial internet of things (IoT) services, while at the new center at the Váci Greens office park, Accenture Technology is delivering advanced technology services to clients.

The new Váci Greens location in Budapest is part of the Accenture Global Delivery Network and will offer a collaborative environment with access to a global network of Accenture professionals, especially in North America and Western Europe, notes the press release.

As of January 2018, all of Accenture’s Technology Delivery Centers – part of the Accenture Global Delivery Network, with 318,000 professionals in more than 50 centers - will become Advanced Technology Centers, emphasizing an increased focus on innovation and new advanced technologies.