90% of SMEs plan to invest by yearend

Nicholas Pongratz

One-third of respondents, roughly 33% are satisfied with the government’s crisis management measures related to the coronavirus so far, while 36% are partially satisfied, and another 25% dissatisfied, according to a survey of hundreds of SMEs by the tender consultancy Via Credit, says portfolio.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The most popular crisis management measures are job protection wage subsidies and wage supplements for those working in R&D, both of which are used by 60% of enterprises.

More than one-fifth of the companies surveyed have laid off workers, while 60% plan to raise wages or increase their headcount in the near future.

Another important message from the survey is that 90% of businesses plan to invest in the second half of the year.