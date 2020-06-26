90% of SMEs plan to invest by yearend

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
One-third of respondents, roughly 33% are satisfied with the government’s crisis management measures related to the coronavirus so far, while 36% are partially satisfied, and another 25% dissatisfied, according to a survey of hundreds of SMEs by the tender consultancy Via Credit, says portfolio.hu.
The most popular crisis management measures are job protection wage subsidies and wage supplements for those working in R&D, both of which are used by 60% of enterprises.
More than one-fifth of the companies surveyed have laid off workers, while 60% plan to raise wages or increase their headcount in the near future.
Another important message from the survey is that 90% of businesses plan to invest in the second half of the year.
scroll for moreall times CET
Wolf Theiss Budapest
Hegymegi-Barakonyi and Partner Baker McKenzie Attorneys-at-Law
Noerr and Partners Law Firm
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben