6 Kika stores to rebrand as XXXLutz from October

The transformation of the six Hungarian Kika furniture stores has started, and the Hungarian stores of the chain will take the name of their new owner, XXXLutz, from October, writes novekedes.hu.
The acquisition of the domestic Kika stores was made possible by the approval of the Hungarian Competition Authority in August 2019 from the Austrian Signa Group.
The stores will continue to operate with legal continuity, but as a result of XXXLutzʼs procurement volumes, the range of suppliers will expand, with new products, manufacturers and models.
In Hungary, hitherto unknown premium and proprietary brands will appear, and stores will be renewed both inside and outside, the economic website notes.
