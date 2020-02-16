50 SMEs Eligible for Hungarian Multi-Program

Nicholas Pongratz

About 50 micro, small and medium-sized enterprises are expected to enter this year’s Hungarian multi-program (MMP), said Balázs Szepesi, Deputy State Secretary for Economic Development at the Ministry of Innovation and Technology (ITM) in Szeged yesterday, according to gazdasagportal.hu.

MMP not only offers money, but also long-term partnerships, consultation, and joint exploration of breakthrough opportunities, Szepesi stressed.

For instance, in the first round, successful applicants can receive a non-refundable grant of HUF 2-36 million for consulting services or HUF 50-340 mln for the implementation of complex developments.

The Deputy Secretary of State listed the application criteria as having at least five employees in a micro, small or medium-sized business with at least four closed business years and a minimum net sales of HUF 100 mln, gazdasagportal.hu added.