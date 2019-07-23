4iG wins MÁV security contract

MTI – Econews

Listed IT firm 4iG announced on the Budapest Stock Exchange on Monday that it has submitted a winning bid in an EU public procurement procedure for a framework agreement for installation, operation, maintenance and repair of the security systems of state-owned Hungarian railways MÁV.

For a price tag of HUF 900 million, the company will provide for the establishment of security technology, surveillance, intrusion detection and access control systems, as well as periodic and regular maintenance and error correction of existing systems for MÁV, state news wire MTI reported.

In order to support the establishment of a unified card entry system at MÁV, 4iG will also undertake the installation of card entry systems at specified entry points, and the configuration and integration of other systems into existing on-site, regional and central systems.

If necessary, 4iG will perform installation of an independent network infrastructure and its connection to the MÁV intranet network without interfering with existing systems and security equipment.

The duration of the framework agreement is 36 months, which can be extended by a further 12 months if the amount is not exhausted within the 36-month period.