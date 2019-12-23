4iG wins HUF 2.38 bln state tender

MTI – Econews

Listed IT company 4iG on Monday said it submitted a winning bid on the tender of the Government Information Technology Development Agency for the purchasing of network devices and the provision of related services, Hungarian new agency MTI reports.

4iG has been awarded HUF 2.38 bln net of VAT for the winning bid.

The tender was called for developing the wired and wireless networks of public education and vocational training institutions taking part in the Student Network program.

The contract consists of three parts: expansion of the central network and related services, expansion of POP locations, and provision of endpoint CPE and related services.