4iG on course with T-Systems acquisition, says CEO

MTI – Econews

IT company 4iG completed the first phase of due diligence at T-Systems Magyarország in a period of three months and it is in the process of finalizing terms of the acquisition of the company with Magyar Telekom, 4iG chairman-CEO Gellért Jászai said at a conference organised by the IT For Society Association in Balatonfüred, state news wire MTI reports.

In July, 4iG agreed to acquire T-Systems Hungary, a much bigger peer, for an undisclosed price. At the time, Jászai said 4iG could finance the acquisition by involving institutional investors and issuing bonds, in addition to taking out credit.

Jászai told the Infotér conference on Wednesday that 4iGʼs annual revenue could reach HUF 200 billion-250 bln in two-three years after the acquisition is closed.

4iGʼs business strategy rests on two pillars: developing its own technologies by undertaking research in areas such as fintech and blockchain; and expanding abroad, he said.

4iG is in talks with a number of foreign companies "from both the East and the West" on cooperation, he added.