4 out of 10 have changed payment habits

Nicholas Pongratz

Four out of 10 people have changed their payment habits as a result of the coronavirus, according to GKIʼs Digital Financial Panorama 2020 research, writes uzletem.hu.

Image by feeling lucky / Shutterstock.com

According to the study, the number of those who are digitally mature, and open to innovative financial solutions in the country has now grown to almost one million; for example, in just over a year, 250,000 people have started using Revolut.

Online retail has a key role to play in the spread of electronic payment. It is in the business interest of e-merchants to promote card purchases, and the government has decided to make electronic payment available at all online checkouts from 1 January 2021.

As a result of the regulation, it will be possible to pay electronically in another 60,000 places nationwide.