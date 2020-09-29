4 out of 10 have changed payment habits

Four out of 10 people have changed their payment habits as a result of the coronavirus, according to GKIʼs Digital Financial Panorama 2020 research, writes uzletem.hu.
According to the study, the number of those who are digitally mature, and open to innovative financial solutions in the country has now grown to almost one million; for example, in just over a year, 250,000 people have started using Revolut.
Online retail has a key role to play in the spread of electronic payment. It is in the business interest of e-merchants to promote card purchases, and the government has decided to make electronic payment available at all online checkouts from 1 January 2021.
As a result of the regulation, it will be possible to pay electronically in another 60,000 places nationwide.