38% of Austrian-owned firms in Hungary project higher turnover

MTI – Econews

About 38% of Austrian-owned companies in Hungary expect revenue and order stocks to climb next year, according to a representative survey by the trade department of the Austrian embassy in Budapest, state news wire MTI reports.

Image: Peter Gudella/Shutterstock.com

A year earlier, 64% of Austrian-owned companies expected higher revenue.

The percentage of companies that expect to use more capacity fell to 43% from 50%.

About half of the companies expect headcount and CAPEX to remain unchanged next year.

Respondents to the survey said Hungary could become even more attractive to Austrian companies if the availability of labor improved, if workers were better trained and more productive and if quality awareness was heightened.