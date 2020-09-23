2nd physical eMAG store opens in Mammut

Bence Gaál

Online retail business eMAG has opened its second physical store in Mammut Shopping and Entertainment Center, awaiting customers with special opening week discounts until September 27, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Until June 2020, eMAG was only present in Hungary as an online store. The first physical eMAG store was opened on Erzsébet körút, gaining immediate popularity among customers. Since June, the store has sold more than 6,000 items.

The recently opened shop in Mammut is larger than eMAGʼs first one, and it also has its own warehouse capable of storing more thousands of products. Similarly to the other physical store, the new one provides an opportunity for customers to pick up orders they made earlier at eMAGʼs webshop. Both those who purchase products online and those who buy them directly at the store are provided a 14-day money back guarantee.

"Now, in relation to the opening of the second store, I can say that we consider eMAGʼs switch to the hybrid business model, which is already a proven one in Hungary, a success," says eMAG CEO Balázs Várkonyi. "It can even be called a national characteristic that customers need the opportunity to establish a direct relationship and receive high-quality personal advice. To this end, we will continue to expand the store network, in which case our goal is to establish larger stores in frequented locations throughout the country."

The opening week special discount at the newly opened eMAG store includes a variety of products, including smartphones, TVs, "true wireless" earphones, smart watches, and home appliances.