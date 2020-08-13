2,942 new companies registered in July

Nicholas Pongratz

Some 2,942 new companies were registered in Hungary in July, the last time the number of company foundations was so high was in 2014, according to the Opten company information service provider, writes origo.hu.

It was highlighted that one of the factors of growth is the correction of business start-ups postponed during the first wave of the epidemic, however it is not possible to attribute the current record solely to lagging company foundations.

The communication also points out that the recent salient start-up has produced another interesting phenomenon, that the number of firms in the country increased in July.

The increase in the number of companies was not only caused by the number of start-ups, but the number of company closures has also been declining for months.