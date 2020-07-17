2 new security checkpoints opened at Ferenc Liszt Intʼl

Bence Gaál

Budapest Airport opened two new security checkpoints in Terminal 2B of Ferenc Liszt International Airport this week, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Image by Budapest Airport

The airport now has 18 checkpoints in total.

The new checkpoints are equipped with technology that allows remote screening, and an automatic system which returns empty trays to the beginning of the queue.

Remote screening allows operators to analyze x-ray pictures in a calm environment which allows them to concentrate. In addition, the number of operators can be changed according to how busy the checkpoint is at a given time.

The curved design of the new checkpoints means that they are more spacious and brighter than the older security corridors.

With the current capacity expansion, the maximum waiting time before the security check is expected to stay under the international standard of 15 minutes, even in the busiest periods.

The cost of the new checkpoints was nearly HUF 440 million.