2 Hungarian startups feature at London event

Bence Gaál

Hungarian startups Codecool and Talentuno were present at Europeʼs largest HR tech event "UNLEASH", hosted at the ExCeL convention center in London, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The event in London.

At the event, visitors had the chance to meet the future of HR solutions realized via disruptive and innovative technologies. Speakers at the event included Gábor Varjasi, head of BP GBS Finance Global HR; Johnny Sanchez, a member of the global talent operations team at Netflix, alongside others from international companies such as HSBC, Bayer, Vodafone, ING, Slack, Google, Deutsche Telekom, HP, and Cisco.

Disruptive HR technology startup Talentuno set itself a goal of democratizing HR. Building on the strength of the community, the press release describes it as the Uber of the HR profession. The main idea behind its platform is that one can recommend friends for job positions. Upon successful placement, "MatchMakers" (users who nominate candidates for jobs) receive a hefty commissions.

"Trends show that HR processes are getting more expensive and slower," says Zsolt Kelliár, CEO of Talentuno. "It may take more than a month for an employee to be placed. Talentuno is an alternative for boosting recruitment processes. International companies on the domestic market are already very enthusiastic about half-a-year after the release, but we also received a lot of positive feedback at ʼUNLEASHʼ. Visitors were particularly interested in the solution; a number of people are waiting for us to test the international waters."

The other Hungarian participant, Codecool programming school, delivers development talents to its clients. Over the course of the training, students acquire soft skills such as teamwork, complex business thinking, and knowledge of agile methods, all guarantees of employer satisfaction.

“ʼUNLEASHʼ is a great platform to assess the market and spur our international expansion, and to find relevant collaborative partners for this," notes the companyʼs CMO, Gábor Bonyhádi . "We have recently received an investment of EUR 3.5 million, which we will spend on opening new European campuses."