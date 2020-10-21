2 Hungarian innovator make EIT Awards shortlist

Bence Gaál

The European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT) announced its list of innovative entrepreneurs across Europe nominated for the EIT Awards 2020, featuring two Hungarian entries, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

This year’s awards ceremony will be held virtually on December 8-9, showcasing the achievements of successful graduates, entrepreneurs, and innovators supported by the EIT Community.

One of the Hungarian nominees is Péter Lakatos, CEO and co-founder of Entremo. He was nominated in the EIT Change Award category.

Entremo developed a monitoring device and the ecosystem behind it to automatically measure vital signs in non-intensive hospital wards, thereby allowing caregivers to remotely conduct check- ups for patients in a far more efficient way. The data and correlating diagnostics are displayed on an online platform, through which health workers remain informed in real-time, 24/7, of deteriorating cases.

The other Hungarian nominee, competing for the EIT Innovators Award, is András Sebők, general manager of Campden BRI Magyarország Nonprofit Kft.

He was nominated for the creation of PrO4Bake, an AI-driven tool that optimizes the production planning for SME bakeries through the combined use of a demand forecasting tool and a production scheduling optimization tool.

The EIT Awards 2020 nominees come from the following countries: Belgium (1), Denmark (2), France (1), Germany (5), Hungary (2), Italy (1), Netherlands (2), Poland (1), Portugal (2), Spain (4), Sweden (2), Switzerland (3), and the United Kingdom (2).

Mariya Gabriel, European Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education, and Youth said, "Through the EIT, the EU invests in its brightest innovators as they help to create a greener, healthier, and more sustainable society for Europe’s citizens. The nominees for this year’s awards are based in 13 countries and are a testament to the EIT’s ability to identify and drive the most promising innovation projects. I congratulate them all on reaching this stage and I look forward to the EIT Awards 2020 ceremony in December."

Gioia Ghezzi, Chair of the EIT Governing Board, said, "This year’s EIT Awards not only recognize the impressive achievements of the innovators we support but also their resilience during these difficult times. This year’s innovations range from new, more sustainable technologies to health care diagnostics and smart data analysis across sectors. The EIT Award nominees embody what Europe needs to face its current challenges: innovators who can quickly mobilize to transform ideas into pragmatic solutions."

The categories

The 28 nominees will compete in the following four categories that represent the driving dynamics of entrepreneurship in Europe:

• EIT CHANGE Award, recognizing top graduates from EIT entrepreneurial education programs.

• EIT Innovators Award, highlighting teams and individuals that have developed high-impact products and services.

• EIT Venture Award, showcasing start-ups and scale-ups that have benefited from business acceleration and creation support by the EIT Community.

• EIT Woman Award, putting the spotlight on inspiring female entrepreneurs and leaders.

Each award comes with a monetary prize of EUR 50 000 (first place), EUR 20 000 (second place), and EUR 10 000 (third place). The public will also be able to have its say with the fifth category, the EIT Public Award, giving everyone a chance to vote for their top innovation.

Online voting will commence on November 16 at eitawards.eu.

The final selection of nominees will pitch their innovations publicly online on December 8, and the winners of the five categories will be announced in a live award ceremony on December 8.