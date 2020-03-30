2 automotive firms sending workers home

Nicholas Pongratz

Two large companies based in the Southern Great Plain are sending their workers home for two weeks on Monday, says hvg.hu.

Image: Shutterstock.com

Continental will suspend production at its plants in response to customer transport needs. Linamar Hungary Zrt. has also recently decided to temporarily suspend operations, and will also close today.

Some 5,000 workers will be sent away from the five units of the two companies, in Békéscsaba (210 km southeast of Budapest), Orosháza (200 km southeast) and Makó (200 km southeast), for the time being. Thousands of people who work at Continental’s plant in Vác (25 km northeast of Budapest) will also likely be affected by the downtime, hvg.hu adds.