100,000th e-engine made at Audi Győr

BBJ

Just one and a half years after the start of serial production, Audi Hungaria’s staff made their 100,000th e-engine in Győr, according to a press release. Since July 2018, electric engines have been manufactured in Győr.

Robots at the Audi plant.

The e-engines are shipped from Győr to supply Audi’s first all-electric model, the Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback. The capacity of e-engine production has been expanded step-by-step so that currently more than 700 electric motors are produced daily at the factory in Győr (120 km west of Budapest).