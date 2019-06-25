10 more firms enter Outstanding Exporter Partnership Program

BBJ

Another 10 Hungarian companies are joining the Outstanding Exporter Partnership Program sponsored by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, state news wire MTI reported.

The export promotion programʼs 19 participants - including the 10 new entrants - had combined exports worth HUF 213 billion last year, up 8% from the previous year, said Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó on Monday.

The programʼs new participants are Agrofeed, Control-X Medical, FF Metal Processing, Gémtech, Jász-Plasztik, Kerox, Pick Szeged, Sanatmetal, Vajda Papír and Wellis.

Szijjártó noted that the government has adopted an “outvestment” strategy, which aims to boost Hungarian companiesʼ investments abroad, adding that HUF 10 bln has already been set aside for this purpose, with the first funding tender to be announced soon.

The Outstanding Exporter Partnership Program was launched in January 2019 in order to recognize Hungarian-owned companies making a significant contribution to exports and to put them on a “fast track” to access state export incentives.

“In April, the National Export Strategy was adopted, the main goal of which is to continuously increase the ratio of Hungarian-owned enterprises within Hungary’s export performance, to support the international appearance of Hungarian brands, and to diversify exports from a geographical perspective,” Szijjártó was cited as saying by official government website kormany.hu. “Eximbank is playing a key role in this, working together with 1,604 clients and providing over HUF 300 bln in new credit every year for the fifth year running,” he added.