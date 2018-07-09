World Cup viewing spots in Budapest

Bence Gaál

With the World Cup semi-finals looming, and the weather improving, there is an increased demand for open-air viewing and gourmet spots, offering an alternative to traditional sports pubs. Here’s a roundup of just a few of the many to choose from.

WestEnd’s rooftop terrace (1062 Budapest, Váci út 1-3), is open every day between noon and 1 a.m., and also offers a large selection of German beers within the framework of the Second Budapest German Beer festival, apart from public viewing. Entry to the venue is free.



Likewise, Corvin Club, located on the roof terrace of Corvin shopping mall (1085 Budapest, Blaha Lujza tér 1-2), offers public viewing, with a LED wall and a VIP section. Entry is free of charge.

Many of the five-star hotels are offering World Cup viewing opportunities. For example, Corinthia Hotel Budapest (1073 Budapest, Erzsébet krt. 43-39) offers an opportunity to watch the matches on the hotel’s Grand Ballroom Terrace. Fans who want to watch their favorites in an exclusive lounge may enjoy World Cup cocktails, grilled dishes, as well as an à la carte menu by executive chef Péter Bolyki. Booking a table in advance is recommended.

Akvárium Klub (1051 Budapest, Erzsébet tér 12), in the heart of Pest, is not only a viewing spot, but also a club that offers cocktails and a large variety of concerts. This summer, Akvárium, open until at least 1 a.m. in the morning, also offers outdoor screens to watch games at.

In Buda, Bárkert Bistro (1013 Budapest, Ybl Miklós tér 2-6) offers a World Cup menu to go along the matches and the beer. Booking a table in advance for the bistro, open until midnight every day, is recommended.

France play Belgium on Tuesday, while England face Croatia on Wednesday. Both games start at 8 p.m. Central European time. The final will be on Sunday at 5 p.m.