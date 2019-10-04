World Animal Day Marked at Budapest Zoo

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
World Animal Day, held annually on October 4 (the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi) will be celebrated this weekend at Budapest Zoo and Botanical Garden with its "Animal Love Festival".
Fun programs await visitors including a Grape Festival, a celebration of those who have adopted animals on Sunday and many others.
The zoo has also announced some good news for those who are over 65 years of age; they will get a reduced rate for the months of October and November.
scroll for moreall times CET
NEO Property Services
Telenor Hungary
Márk Kovács, Associate
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben