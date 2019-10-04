World Animal Day Marked at Budapest Zoo

Judith Láng

World Animal Day, held annually on October 4 (the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi) will be celebrated this weekend at Budapest Zoo and Botanical Garden with its "Animal Love Festival".

Giraffe at Budapest Zoo. Photo by Nataliia Budianska/Shutterstock.com

Fun programs await visitors including a Grape Festival, a celebration of those who have adopted animals on Sunday and many others.

The zoo has also announced some good news for those who are over 65 years of age; they will get a reduced rate for the months of October and November.