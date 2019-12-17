VR Theme Park opens in Budapest

Bence Gaál

A VR Theme Park opened in Budapest, opposite the Nyugati train station, on a designated area of 2,000 sqm, offering a new form of entertainment in Hungary, where visitors can become explorers, action heroes or even one of their favorite characters, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

A scene from the Egyptian underworld VR adventure.

The modern entertainment center is located in the building of the former Szikra cinema, welcoming visitors in five thematic areas, offering amusement to everyone aged between 10 and 99 years of age.

VR Theme park is the first virtual reality theme park in Hungary and the largest in Europe, located in a specifically designed, three-story area. Guests may roam between the areas, each representing a different time and space. One such area is the Egyptian underworld, where visitors are guided through a path full of traps by Anubis, the god of death, but VR experiences of popular video games, like Assassin’s Creed or Angry Birds.