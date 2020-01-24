Vitézy outlines plans for Budapest Development Center

Nicholas Pongratz

The head of the newly formed Budapest Development Center (BFK), Dávid Vitézy, responded to his appointment by writing what Budapest residents can expect in the near future in a post on his Facebook page yesterday.

Dávid Vitézy

According to Vitézy, the development center will provide a new institutional background and organizing power for public urban development and transport investments in Budapest, which is a "huge opportunity".

The most important public investments and developments for decades in Budapest and its surrounding area can be focused on a clear concept at an institution from now on, Vitézy emphasized in his post, in which he thanked Balázs Fürjes, Secretary of State for the Development of Budapest.

"For a year now, since the establishment of the State Secretariat for the Development of Budapest, we have been working, among other things, to make rail a greater role in Budapest’s transport network, eliminate unsustainable conditions at Budapest airport and start developing heat. Thank you for your trust," Vitézy added.