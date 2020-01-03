Vehicles above 5 tonnes banned from Chain Bridge

BBJ

The Center for Budapest Transport (BKK) announced that vehicles over five tonnes will be banned from crossing the Chain Bridge, starting tomorrow, according to a statement on BKK.hu.

Public transport vehicles are exempted from the ban.

BKK says that the condition of the bridge is continuously monitored by its operator.

The ban is the result of a recent bridge inspection report which states that the weight restrictions on the bridge need to be more rigorously enforced.

According to Hungarian news site Index.hu, the last renovation of the bridge took place between 1986-1988.