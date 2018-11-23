Városliget ice rink opens for winter

BBJ

The capital’s biggest and oldest ice rink has been welcoming visitors as of this week for the winter months, according to the ice rinkʼs official website.

The rink is located right next to Hősök tere, in a unique and beautiful environment, providing various facilities such as renting and sharpening of skates and coaching.

Skating hours are between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., and from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. each day, except weekends when it opens and closes an hour earlier.

A ticket costs HUF 1,500, while children up to the age of six get on the ice for free, according to mujegpalya.hu.