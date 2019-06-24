UNESCO asks Hungary to halt Liget Budapest project

BBJ

The World Heritage Center of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, UNESCO, has requested Hungary to halt its Liget Budapest Project in a report, news site hvg.hu said.

A visualization of the planned Ethnographic Museum, which is part of the project.



In its aim to conserve buildings included in the World Heritage List, the organization noted that the project has potential for negative impact from high rise buildings erected up to 120 metres high.UNESCO is asking Hungary to halt the project and recommends the plans be submitted to the World Heritage Center for review.

The 2019 UNESCO mission observed a number of other projects, new developments and reconstruction works ongoing in the project and its buffer zone of which the center said it had no previous information, including a demolition at Paulay Ede utca 52 and renovation of the Opera House, whc.unesco.org added.