Ukraine International Airlines launches daily Kiev-Bp flight

Christian Keszthelyi

The first flight of national carrier Ukraine International Airlines’ recently launched daily connection between Kiev and Budapest touched down on the runway of the Hungarian capital’s Ferenc Liszt International Airport on Thursday, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The first Boeing 737-800 plane that will operate on the route carried 150 passengers; almost full capacity.

Having returned to Budapest following a five year hiatus, the flight will take of at 3:20 p.m. every day as of now.

“It is more than a lucky coincidence that we can welcome the first flight from Kiev just one week after the visa requirement between the European Union and Hungary had been dropped,” said Ukrainian ambassador to Hungary Liubov Nepop. “This factor can significantly contribute to the improvement of the economic and tourism ties of the two countries,” she added.

Jost Lammers, the CEO of airport operator Budapest Airport, said the launch of the flight was an important step forward.

Debrecen International Airport, the second biggest airport of Hungary, earlier said it too expects the European Union’s decision to waive visas for Ukrainian citizens from mid-June is expected to boost tourist traffic from Transcarpathia to Western Europe and Israel.