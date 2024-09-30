In August, a total of 2.6 million guests spent 7 million tourism nights at various tourist accommodations, including commercial, private, and other types of establishments. Domestic travelers accounted for 1.4 million of those guests, with international visitors making up the remaining 1.2 million.

Domestic Tourism Growth

Domestic tourism saw a notable increase, with tourist arrivals up by 9.2% and overnight stays rising by 3.7% year-on-year. Hungarian tourists spent a total of 3.9 million nights at various accommodations, with hotels seeing the largest share. Sixty-one percent of domestic tourism nights were spent in hotels, a 5.5% increase compared to August 2023. Private and other accommodation establishments also experienced growth, with a 6.1% increase in domestic stays.

Regional data highlighted that the Szeged area experienced the highest growth in domestic overnight stays, up 12%, while the Pécs region saw the largest decline, with a 7.2% drop in overnight stays.

International Tourism on the Rise

International tourism also grew, with arrivals increasing by 14% and overnight stays rising by 3.5% compared to August 2023. A total of 3 million international overnight stays were recorded, with 69% of these taking place in hotels, marking a 4.7% increase. Private and other accommodations saw an 8.8% increase in international stays.

The Gyula region experienced the most significant rise in international overnight stays, with a 12% increase, while the Greater Budapest area saw a 14% decline.

The total gross sales revenue for tourist accommodations reached nearly HUF 140 billion in August 2024, an 8.5% increase compared to the same period last year. Additionally, spending with Széchenyi Recreation Cards grew by 14%, totaling HUF 7.5 bln.

Marked Year-on-year Improvements between Jan-Aug

In the first eight months of 2024, tourist accommodations in Hungary registered nearly 31.5 million overnight stays, a 5.5% increase year-on-year. Domestic travelers accounted for 16.3 million of these nights, up 2.4%, while international travelers contributed 15.1 million overnight stays, an increase of 9.1%.