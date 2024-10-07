Acknowledging that the matter of short-term rentals was a housing and social issue as well as a matter affecting tourism, the associations recommended the government seek a “compromise between the current regulations and a full out ban” on homestays, news agency MTI wrote citing the article.

They argued that tourism in the capital needed “sharing economy” accommodations favored by travellers adopting the “be like a local” trend.

A full out ban would be “legal nonsense” and “economically irrational”, they added.

They warned that a full out ban would result in “big losses” for catering establishments and tourism attractions in the capital, as well as for Ferenc Liszt International Airport.

The associations pressed for a rethink of regulations on short-term rentals based on best practices in other big cities in Europe, surveys and studies.

As the BBJ reported earlier, a referendum showing support for a ban on homestays was recently held in one of the capital’s central districts.