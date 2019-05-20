Ticket prices for Budapest Euro 2020 matches set at EUR 30-125

MTI – Econews

Ticket prices for the Budapest matches of the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship (Euro 2020) have been set at EUR 30-125, state news wire MTI reported, citing UEFA. The event is set to be held in 12 cities in 12 European countries from June 12 to July 12, 2020.

The new Puskás Ferenc Stadium, under construction in May 2019 (photo: Wikimedia Commons/Globglob)



Centrally-positioned category 1 tickets will go for EUR 125; category 2 tickets, mainly in the corners, for EUR 75; and category 3 tickets, behind the goals, for EUR 30.

About 2.5 million tickets for UEFA Euro 2020 are set to be sold to fans, with applications for the first 1.5 million taking place on euro2020.com from June 12 until July 12, 2019.

UEFA Euro 2020 will be staged between June 12 and July 12, 2020, in Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, and Saint Petersburg.

Budapest will host Group F matches on June 16, 20 and 24. It will also host a Round of 16 match on June 28. The matches in the Hungarian capital will take place in the new 67,000-seat Puskás Ferenc Stadium, construction of which is in the finishing stages.

During a visit to the stadium on Sunday, UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin said the venue is "quite impressive."

"Itʼs new, itʼs modern, it has some tradition," he added. "When you come in, you feel the passion. You would like to go to the pitch and start kicking the ball. You imagine the fans shouting on the tribune. And you donʼt feel [this] in every stadium, trust me, I have seen a lot in Europe."

