Thailand and 1956

BBJ

One of the less well-known aspects of the 1956 Hungarian Uprising will be discussed at a public lecture on October 5.

The lecture, “The Role of H.R.H. Prince Wan Waithayakon and Thailand in the 1956 Hungarian Revolution”, will be given by Tej Bunnag, the former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, and is presented by the Royal Thai Embassy and the Institute for Foreign Affairs and Trade (KKI) at the institute building at Bérc utca 13-15, Budapest 1016.

The event starts at 3 p.m. with speeches by Marton Schőberl, director of the KKI, and Jakkrit Srivali, the Thai Ambassador. They are followed by the main lecture, which is then discussed by Dr. István Ötvös, the head of department of modern history at Pázmány Péter Catholic University. The afternoon concludes with a reception.

The event, the language of which will be English, is public but registration is required before 4 p.m. on October 4 on the KKI.hu website.