Taxi operations to undergo changes

Nicholas Pongratz

Deputy Mayor Dávid Dorosz explained that they will review the operation of taxis and will propose minor or major changes that best serve the interests of those traveling in Budapest, according to Népszava.

Image: LaMography/Moni Lazar

The president of the National Taxi Association said he expected the renewed city administration to address the issue.

They are basically reviewing the operation of taxis, Doros told the left-wing paper.

The Deputy Mayor explained that a relatively large part of Budapest’s residents are dissatisfied with the operation of taxis, so the current situation cannot be maintained. Among the reasons he mentioned were the tariff increases and the introduction of an official price, which makes taxis one of the most expensive forms of transport in Budapest.

The current taxi decree, according to the Deputy Mayor, brought about brutal prices increases without filtering out the predatory, Népszava adds.