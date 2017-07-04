TAP Portugal relaunches Budapest-Lisbon flight

BBJ

TAP Portugal’s Budapest-Lisbon route has been reinstated and the first flight took off from the Hungarian capital on Monday, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The Portuguese flag carrier will operate the route seven times a week, every day with the exception of Friday, with an Airbus A319 aircraft. TAP’s aircraft completes the 2,478 km distance between the two capitals in 3.5 hours, according to Budapest Airport, operator of the capital’s Ferenc Liszt International Airport.

“Last year Budapest Airport registered a 5.9% increase among Portuguese tourists,” said Budapest Airport CEO Jost Lammers. “We are very happy about the return of TAP Portugal, as the airline offers great transfers for Budapest travelers to Morocco, Brazil, Cape Verde and the Azores Islands,” he added.