Sziget again commissions Humen to produce official magazine

Christian Keszthelyi

Sziget has once again commissioned Humen Magazine to create a special issue titled ‘Humen Magazine – Sziget’, becoming the official press of the internationally-known festival, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Humen tagged the agreement a “monumental decision… since nowhere else in the world has there been such progress in the market for media directed at the LGBTQ community.” The special issue will have a print run of 10,000 copies in Hungarian and English in July.

Like last year, this second Sziget issue will be displayed at Humen Magazineʼs usual distribution sites, as well as at the venue of the festival, to reach the primary target groups.

A microsite will also be dedicated to Sziget Festival on the Humen Online website, carrying important information about the festival, its programs and related interviews taken from the magazine.