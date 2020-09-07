Soccer fans post their support at Puskás Arena

BBJ

Hungarian soccer fans had a chance to show their support for the national team yesterday (Sunday), despite lockdown preventing supporters attending matches, thanks to an app from a sportstech startup.

Using the app, fans were able to post pictures on to the commercial surfaces of the national stadium, the Puskás Arena, during the latest UEFA Nations League game.

The MLSZ (Hungarian Football Federation) Fan XP application made its debut at Sundayʼs home match against Russia, enabling fans to post their photos before and during the match on to the giant screens of Puskás Arena and on to the LED walls next to the pitch through a moderated channel.

Despite the virtual support, Hungary ended up 2-3 losers to the Russian side. "Despite scoring two goals and a heroic display, Hungary had to pay for the previous mistakes that were capitalised upon by the efficient visitors," Hungaryʼs Nemzeti Sport reported.

“It makes us very proud to help the Hungarian fans and stand behind our national team with our technology. Our solution already brought happiness to many fans who could not travel to their beloved teams’ matches in the past, unfortunately now we are all forced to watch our favourites from a distance. We hope that the fans will be able to return into the stadiums soon and encourage their teams in person,” said Tom Vecsernyes, CEO of Seyu Solutions Ltd.