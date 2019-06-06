Renovations ahead again along 4-6 tram line

BBJ

Renovations will be carried out at two separate locations along the length of the 4-6 tram line in Budapest during the summer holidays, news portal Index reported on Thursday.

Due to the renovations, trams will not run between Corvin-negyed and the southern Buda terminus of both the 4 and 6 from mid-June.

Trams will also cease running between the Buda bridgehead of Margaret Bridge and Széll Kálmán tér from the first half of July until the end of the summer holidays.

On the affected sections, trams will be temporarily replaced by air-conditioned, low-floor buses.

Additionally, metro lines M2 and M4 will run more frequently during the summer, Index reported, citing the Center for Budapest Transport (BKK).