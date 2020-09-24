Your cart

Renovated southern section of Metro Line 3 to be handed over next month

 Nicholas Pongratz
 Thursday, September 24, 2020, 09:00

The technical handover and acceptance procedures have started on the southern section of metro line M3, according to BKV Zrt. writes portfolio.hu.

According to the information, after the completion of the technical handover procedures, the renewed southern line section may be opened up to passengers. According to the legislation, the handover must be completed within 30 days, so the process is expected to be completed on October 22, according to BKV.

Between the Kőbánya-Kispest and Népliget stations, the station renovations are being carried out by Strabag Építőipari Zrt. The so-called EDR national network expansion and radio coverage development works are being performed by PRO-M Zrt.

 

 

