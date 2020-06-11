Record number register to use MOL Bubi bike-sharing system in April

MTI – Econews

More than 4,000 people registered to use MOL Bubi in April, after the monthly usage fee for the capitalʼs bike-sharing system was reduced to a token HUF 100, the Budapest Public Transport Center (BKK) said, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Photo by: makalex69/Shutterstock.com

More than 100,000 people are now registered to ride MOL Bubi bikes, BKK said. Around 7,000-8,000 people use the system regularly, it added.

Since the system was launched in the autumn of 2014, MOL Bubi riders have taken more than 3 million trips and traveled some 6 million kilometers.

The system now operates with 2,071 bicycles and 157 docking stations in a 40-square-kilometer area in the center of the capital.

MOL Bubi is a partnership between BKK and Hungarian oil and gas company MOL.