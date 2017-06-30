Putin to visit Budapest for judo World Championships?

BBJ

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin will might come to Budapest at the end of summer to attend the Judo World Championship (from August 28-September 3) at the invitation of Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Hungarian daily Blikk reported, citing unnamed sources.

Vladimir Putin takes part in a training session with judo players. (Photo: http://en.kremlin.ru)

The Russian leader will be given the highest security measures possible, Hungarian online news portal index.hu reported, based on the Blikk article. The politician will be guarded by bomb squads, sharp shooters and elite units. It is also suggested Putin might participate in handing out medals at the event.

“Following protocol, the prime minister and the leader of the international association invited Vladimir Putin, who is the honorary president of the sport’s international association,” László Tóth, the president of Hungarian Judo Association, told Blikk. He added that as Putin has not canceled the invitation, everybody is preparesd to accept him at the event.