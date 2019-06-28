Public beach tomorrow at Római-part

BBJ

Marking the international day of the Danube, Római-part (a stretch nearly five km long along the river in District III) will offer a day-long public beach tomorrow, news portal hvg.hu reported.

Photo: Facebook

The event will include musical bicycles, volleyball and various water sport facilities. It is organized by civil organizations trying to raise attention to the fact that the last official public beach operating here closed in 1973.

They also point out that official analyses shows excellent water quality in District III, meaning swimming in the river is safe.