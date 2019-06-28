Public beach tomorrow at Római-part

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Marking the international day of the Danube, Római-part (a stretch nearly five km long along the river in District III) will offer a day-long public beach tomorrow, news portal hvg.hu reported.
The event will include musical bicycles, volleyball and various water sport facilities. It is organized by civil organizations trying to raise attention to the fact that the last official public beach operating here closed in 1973.
They also point out that official analyses shows excellent water quality in District III, meaning swimming in the river is safe.
scroll for moreall times CET
Noerr and Partners Law Firm
Wolf Theiss Budapest
Hegymegi-Barakonyi and Partner Baker McKenzie Attorneys-at-Law
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben