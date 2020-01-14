Population of Budapest rapidly aging

Nicholas Pongratz

There are 152 elderly persons for every 100 youths in the Hungarian capital, and 23% of households live in retirement, according to the annual publication of the Central Statistical Office (KSH) on Budapest data, reports Népszava.

In the last three years, the population of Budapest has practically remained unchanged, with about 3-4,000 people coming and going plus or minus, according to the survey, with a total of 1,752,300 people living in the capital last year.

Some 49% of the 803,000 households in Budapest are active, 42% are employed, and 7% are entrepreneurs. The proportion of older people first exceeded that of children in the capital in 2005, and by 2018 it had already exceeded 152%, which is much higher than the national average of 132.9%, which means that the population of Budapest is rapidly aging, says Népszava.