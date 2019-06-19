Párisi Udvar Hotel Budapest completed, opening soon

Bence Gaál

The complete renovation of Párisi Udvar Hotel Budapest, part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, is now complete after some four-and-a-half years, with the opening coming in June.

The renovation aimed to bring back the unique atmosphere of early 20th century Budapest

The full-scale renovation was undertaken by Párizs Property Kft., with the historic reconstruction carried out according to strict historic preservation rules, involving restoration specialists and the best professionals, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The 110-room boutique hotel is the first Hyatt hotel in Hungary and the fourth property in Europe to join The Unbound Collection by Hyatt. The site, once the most expensive in Budapest, originally provided a home to Budapest’s first modern shopping mall, inspired by the Passage des Panoramas in Paris.

“Párizs Property Kft. and Mellow Mood Hotels are excited to join The Unbound Collection by Hyatt,” say Zuhair Awad and Sameer Hamdan, the owners of Mellow Mood Hotels. “We are very proud to open this renowned landmark building and to give it back to Budapest. Its rich history and stunning architecture will deliver memorable stays for modern travelers. Párisi Udvar Hotel Budapest marks a new era for tourism in Hungary: it’s a symbol of both the renaissance of the golden age of Budapest and the dynamic development of the city.”

“We are proud to open this remarkable and iconic property to travelers looking for an unforgettable experience,” says Tamás Fazekas, General Manager of Párisi Udvar Hotel Budapest. “The hotel represents Hungary’s impressive architecture and craftsmanship; a place which residents and tourists have treasured for decades.”

The guestrooms, furnished according to international Hyatt standards, include 18 luxurious suites, of which two are dubbed Royal Residences. On the top floor, the spacious Budapest and Paris Residences, with respective floor areas of 130 and 290 square meters, provide guests with a stunning view of the city for those looking for exclusive relaxation. Premium room guests can enjoy the comfort and service of the Club Lounge.

Fin-de-siècle atmosphere

At the turn of the 20th century, Budapest’s Central Savings Bank built its headquarters in the Beaux-Arts architectural style, featuring Gothic, Moorish and Art Nouveau elements, the press release recalls. With ornately decorated Majolica tiles, Murano glass mosaic and a Luxfer Prism crystal cupola, the new hotel with its restaurant, Párisi Passage Café & Brasserie, aims at bringing the bustling atmosphere of the early 20th century to life once again.

Párisi Passage Café & Brasserie evokes the fin-de-siècle atmosphere of bustling cafés, transforming by evening into a lively bar with piano music, where guests can relax with an artisanal cocktail. The restaurant combines international gastronomy with local cuisine.

The Zafir Spa features an infrared room, steam room, Finnish sauna, ice well, hydromassage, body and face treatments, nail and beauty services, using Adrienne Feller and Janssen cosmetics. Guests also have 24-hour access to a fitness center.

The hotel also features four distinctive multi-functional meeting and event spaces spanning 300 sqm, which can accommodate up to 160 guests. Each space is equipped with the latest audiovisual technology, notes the press release.

After the opening, the passage will remain open to the public to visit and walk through. Shops open onto the street front, accessible from Ferenciek tere, targeting a wide customer base. The construction of some of the shops is still in the finishing phase.