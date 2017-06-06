No traffic on Liberty Bridge for four weekends in summer

remember me
Budapestʼs Liberty Bridge (Szabadság híd) will be closed to vehicles and trams for four weekends during this summer in order to enable cyclists and pedestrians to take the bridge over, Deputy Mayor Alexandra Szalay-Bobrovniczky said on Friday, according to reports.
Under the decision of the municipal council of Budapest, the bridge will be closed on June 17-18, June 24-25, August 5-6 and August 12-13.
The bridge will be closed between 4 a.m. on Saturday and midnight on Sunday on the aforementioned weekends, Szalay-Bobrovniczky noted.
