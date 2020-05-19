New tram route planned for fall

Nicholas Pongratz

BKK plans to launch a new tram route in the fall, in connection with the closure of the middle section of the Metro 3, so that there will be a fixed-track alternative to commuters instead of replacement buses for this period, writes portfolio.hu.

Photo by Privetphoto/Shutterstock.com

The new service would run between Baross tér and Jászai Mari tér, provided that the new connecting tracks between Soroksári utca and Haller utca are completed.

The route, which could be called the number 18 or 21, would run from Baross tér to the end of Haller utca on tram 24, and from there to Jászai Mari Square on tram 2.

If realized, it will take passengers in two directions from Nagyvárad tér, which will be the temporary terminus of the southern section of the metro.