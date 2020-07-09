New Hungarian ground handling services provider at Ferenc Liszt Intʼl

Bence Gaál

Airport Service Budapest Ltd. received its extended ground handling license, which entitles it to perform full-scale ground handling activities for third party operators at Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Image by Shutterstock.com

Through the extension of the company’s scope of activity, Airport Service Budapest, as a Hungarian specialist of ground handling services, seeks to offer comprehensive, accurate, and reliable ground handling services to its business partners and the passengers served, contributing, at the same time, to building Hungary’s positive image.

The legal predecessor of the corporation, 100% Hungarian-owned to this day, was founded in 1997, and has been expanding its portfolio for more than two decades across the fields of aviation security, ground handling, facility operation, and private security services, at both Ferenc Liszt International and the International Airport of Debrecen, providing services to major airlines.

The company has already started to expand the team necessary for providing ground handling services at Ferenc Liszt International, and the procurement of the new equipment is also in progress. Once the pandemic-related restrictions are lifted, Airport Service Budapest will be prepared for the restabilization of earlier levels of international passenger traffic, the press release says.