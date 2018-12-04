Museum of Ethnography wins intʼl architecture prizes

MTI – Econews

The International Property Awards has recognized Budapestʼs Museum of Ethnography, an element of the museum quarter being established in the capitalʼs City Park, as "Worldʼs Best Architecture" and "Best Public Service Architecture" in Europe, Hungarian news agency MTI reports.

Visualization of the Museum of Ethnography (illustration by ligetbudapest.hu)



Benedek Gyorgyevics, who heads the project company for the museum quarter, accepted the awards at a ceremony in London on Monday evening.

The new Museum of Ethnography is the work of Budapest-based NAPUR architect Kft. The company earlier designed Danube Arena, the main venue for the FINA World Championships hosted in Budapest in 2017.