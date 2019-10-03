MOL buildings may be repurposed after move to new HQ

MTI – Econews

Oil and gas company MOL is in talks with Budapest University of Technology and Economics (BME) on repurposing its main offices for the universityʼs use after it moves to its new headquarters under construction in the south of the capital, Chairman-CEO Zsolt Hernádi said on Wednesday, state news wire MTI reported.

A visualization of the planned new MOL HQ

Speaking at a press conference with Minister for Innovation and Technology László Palkovics, Budapest Mayor István Tarlós and BME Chancellor Attila Kotán, Hernádi said the talks have the blessing of both the government and the municipal council.

The talks concern MOLʼs HQ and two other buildings in the capitalʼs District 11 with combined office space of almost 40,000 square meters, he added.

Kotán said being able to use the MOL HQ could give BME more dormitory space, as well as allowing it to use some of its other buildings for R&D and to foster startups.

MOLʼs new HQ, dubbed MOL Campus, could be completed by 2022.

Hernádi noted that a strategic agreement signed by MOL and BME in January on better matching the companyʼs needs to opportunities at the university would be expanded to allow joint applications for R&D projects.