MOL Bubi bike-sharing service to be suspended

MTI – Econews

The MOL Bubi bike-sharing service in the capital will be suspended at the end of November, the Budapest Public Transport Centre (BKK) said on Wednesday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Photo by Gilmanshin / Shutterstock.com

MOL Bubi bicycles may be used until November 29.

"Next year, a new bike-sharing service that meets evolving urban transport needs will be available," BKK said.

MOL Bubi is a partnership between BKK and Hungarian oil and gas company MOL.