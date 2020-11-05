MOL Bubi bike-sharing service to be suspended

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
The MOL Bubi bike-sharing service in the capital will be suspended at the end of November, the Budapest Public Transport Centre (BKK) said on Wednesday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.
MOL Bubi bicycles may be used until November 29.
"Next year, a new bike-sharing service that meets evolving urban transport needs will be available," BKK said.
MOL Bubi is a partnership between BKK and Hungarian oil and gas company MOL.
scroll for moreall times CET
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben