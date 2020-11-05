Your cart

MOL Bubi bike-sharing service to be suspended

 MTI – Econews
 Thursday, November 5, 2020, 11:45

The MOL Bubi bike-sharing service in the capital will be suspended at the end of November, the Budapest Public Transport Centre (BKK) said on Wednesday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Photo by Gilmanshin / Shutterstock.com

MOL Bubi bicycles may be used until November 29.

"Next year, a new bike-sharing service that meets evolving urban transport needs will be available," BKK said.

MOL Bubi is a partnership between BKK and Hungarian oil and gas company MOL.

 

 

