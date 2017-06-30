Metrowagonmash issues apology, works on fixing metro

BBJ

The leadership of Metrowagonmash has apologized for the inconvenience Budapest metro travelers have recently faced and say it will be in constant communication with local transport company BKV, the general director of Metrowagonmash, Boris Bogatyrev, says in a press statement sent to Budapest Business Journal.

“I find it important to inform you that Metrowagonmash continuously communicate with M3 operator BKV and Hungary’s transport authority,” Bogatyrev says in the statement. He stresses that the matter is being assessed and possible solutions are being established. The company’s professionals working in Budapest are being led by the firm’s chief engineer, he adds.

The general director also notes the firm places a special emphasis on the security and comfort of travelers. Bogatyrev says he trusts the refurbished metro carriages will soon be seen back in operation.

The refurbished metro carriages recently supplied by Russian company Metrowagonmash have been temporarily withdrawn from circulation on Budapestʼs Metro 3 line, Budapest public transport manager BKK announced a week ago. Operator BKV later said it will stop sending old metro trains for refurbishment until Metrowagonmash radically improves the technical condition of the vehicles.