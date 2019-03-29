Metro 3 renovation enters next phase

Bence Gaál

The renovated northern section of the M3 metro line will be opened this Saturday, after months of delays; works on the southern section start on April 6, according to a report by new site Index.

The ceremonious opening of the northern section will feature an address by Mayor of Budapest István Tarlós, followed by a presentation of the six renovated stations from Újpest to Dózsa György út.

Following March 30, replacement buses will no longer run above ground on the relevant section of the metro line. However, due to the renovation of the southern section from Kőbánya-Kispest to Nagyvárad tér, the regular service here will be replaced by buses.

Between March 30 and the start of works on April 6,the M3 will be operating along its entire length between end stations.